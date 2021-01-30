Maxim Group Issues a Buy Rating on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Matinas BioPharma (MTNB – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.46.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Matinas BioPharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $2.22 and a one-year low of $0.49. Currently, Matinas BioPharma has an average volume of 4.56M.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable. Its anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, delivers broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B; and is being developed to prevent invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company was founded in May 2013 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.