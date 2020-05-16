Maxim Group Issues a Buy Rating on Inmune Bio (INMB)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Inmune Bio (INMB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.51.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 36.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inmune Bio with a $10.50 average price target, which is a 101.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Inmune Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.88 million.

Inmune Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies that reprogram a patient’s innate immune system to allow the immune system to fight cancer. Its products include INKMUNE and INB03. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.