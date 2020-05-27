Maxim Group Issues a Buy Rating on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Co-Diagnostics (CODX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.35.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 45.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Co-Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.67, representing a 49.2% upside. In a report issued on May 18, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Co-Diagnostics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.55 million and GAAP net loss of $1.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3,400 and had a GAAP net loss of $1.37 million.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostics technology. The company’s products are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses its proprietary technology to design tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight Howard Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.