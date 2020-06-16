Maxim Group Issues a Buy Rating on Adamis Pharma (ADMP)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Adamis Pharma (ADMP – Research Report), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.62.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 45.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adamis Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.25, implying a 94.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Dawson James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $1.00 price target.

Based on Adamis Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.66 million and GAAP net loss of $10.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.89 million.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and sales of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical and other drug products. It offers Symjepi product for allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction (ED), markets. The company was founded in June 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.