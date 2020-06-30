Maxim Group Issues a Buy Rating on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

In a report released today, Naureen Quibria from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV – Research Report), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.39, close to its 52-week low of $0.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Quibria covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Onconova Therapeutics, and Synthetic Biologics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Achieve Life Sciences with a $6.00 average price target, implying a 1458.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.51 and a one-year low of $0.23. Currently, Achieve Life Sciences has an average volume of 968.1K.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products, cytisine, is a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.