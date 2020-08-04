Maxim Group Initiates a Buy Rating on Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS – Research Report) received a Buy rating and an $8.00 price target from Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.4% and a 54.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atossa Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Atossa Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.95 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.07 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65. The ArgusCYTE Breast Health Test offers information to help inform breast cancer treatment options and to help monitor potential recurrence. The company was founded by Steven C. Quay and Shu Chih Chen in December 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.