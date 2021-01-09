Maxim Group Initiates a Buy Rating on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

Aethlon Medical (AEMD – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $6.00 price target from Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 49.4% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aethlon Medical with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.34 and a one-year low of $1.16. Currently, Aethlon Medical has an average volume of 2.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AEMD in relation to earlier this year.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a therapeutic technology company, which focuses on addressing global health and biodefense needs. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a medical device that targets the elimination of circulating viruses and tumor-secreted exosomes that promote cancer progression. The firm operates through two segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in May 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.