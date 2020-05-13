Maxim Group Gives a Buy Rating to Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.90.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 39.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals with a $14.14 average price target, implying a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.36 and a one-year low of $1.92. Currently, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 41.49M.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines. Its drug candidates include SynCon immunotherapies which helps break the immune system’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and CELLECTRA delivery system which facilitates optimized cellular uptake of the SynCon immunotherapies. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.