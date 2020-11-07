Maxim Group Gives a Buy Rating to Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.32.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 45.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Cidara Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.67, representing a 163.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.45 and a one-year low of $1.30. Currently, Cidara Therapeutics has an average volume of 174.5K.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.