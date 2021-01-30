January 30, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Maxim Group Gives a Buy Rating to Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIF)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIFResearch Report), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.1% and a 59.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A’s market cap is currently $49.83M and has a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.96.

Appili Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in novel antibiotic and anti-infective therapies to help patients suffering from serious infections. Its anti-infective portfolio currently includes major programs namely ATI-2307, ATI-1701, ATI-1503, ATI-1501 and Favipiravir.

, , ,
