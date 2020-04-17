Maxim Group Gives a Buy Rating to Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM – Research Report), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.21, close to its 52-week low of $0.17.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.9% and a 33.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Actinium Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.41 and a one-year low of $0.17. Currently, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2.62M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage, Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and potentially commercializing therapies to cell therapies. The firm’s proprietary technology platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells. Its product pipeline includes Iomab-B, Actimab-A, and Actimab-M. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.