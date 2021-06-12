Maxim Group Believes Zedge (NYSE MKT: ZDGE) Still Has Room to Grow

Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee reiterated a Buy rating on Zedge (ZDGE – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.23, close to its 52-week high of $16.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.2% and a 33.2% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Biotricity.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zedge is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zedge’s market cap is currently $206.1M and has a P/E ratio of 56.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZDGE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zedge, Inc. engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. It enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered at New York, NY.