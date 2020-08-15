Maxim Group Believes Hyrecar (NASDAQ: HYRE) Still Has Room to Grow

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on Hyrecar (HYRE – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.92, close to its 52-week high of $4.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BIO-key International, WiMi Hologram Cloud, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hyrecar is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.25, representing a 62.3% upside. In a report issued on August 3, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.18 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Hyrecar has an average volume of 301.3K.

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in July 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.