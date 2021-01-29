Maxim Group Believes Horizon Technology (NASDAQ: HRZN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on March 25, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Technology (HRZN – Research Report), with a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.38, close to its 52-week high of $13.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 51.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Horizon Technology is a Hold with an average price target of $12.88, implying a -4.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Aegis Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.81 and a one-year low of $4.51. Currently, Horizon Technology has an average volume of 191K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. is a finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.