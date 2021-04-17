Maxim Group Believes Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Ellington Financial (EFC – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.63, close to its 52-week high of $18.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 56.5% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Ellington Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.01 and a one-year low of $8.18. Currently, Ellington Financial has an average volume of 281.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ellington Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.