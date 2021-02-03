Maxim Group Believes Alarm (NASDAQ: ALRM) Still Has Room to Grow

Alarm (ALRM – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $79.00 price target from Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde on March 17. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.50, close to its 52-week high of $108.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 105.9% and a 80.2% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alarm with a $76.83 average price target, implying a -20.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Alarm’s market cap is currently $4.74B and has a P/E ratio of 64.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALRM in relation to earlier this year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The company offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.