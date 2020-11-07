Maxim Group Assigns a Buy Rating on Bellerophon (BLPH)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Bellerophon (BLPH – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.80.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 45.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bellerophon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.67.

Based on Bellerophon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BLPH in relation to earlier this year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM. INOpulse is based on proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device. BCM is based on placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to support CE mark registration in the European Union. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.