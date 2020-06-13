Maxim Group Assigns a Buy Rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Aptose Biosciences (APTO – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.73.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 44.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Aptose Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50, representing a 65.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 816K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APTO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.