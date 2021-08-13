Maxar Technologies (MAXR) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller downgraded Maxar Technologies (MAXR – Research Report) to Hold on August 5 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.17.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxar Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.29, representing a 34.1% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Maxar Technologies’ market cap is currently $2.33B and has a P/E ratio of 644.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 148 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAXR in relation to earlier this year.

Maxar Technologies, Inc. provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The company was founded on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Co.