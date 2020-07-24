Mattel (MAT) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Tim Conder maintained a Buy rating on Mattel (MAT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Conder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 59.0% success rate. Conder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Patrick Industries, Acushnet Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Mattel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.40.

The company has a one-year high of $14.83 and a one-year low of $6.53. Currently, Mattel has an average volume of 4.37M.

Mattel, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of toys. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl. The North America and International segment markets and sells toys in U.S. and Canada through the Mattel Girls & Boys, Fisher-Price, Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands. The American Girl Brands segment markets and sells historical dolls, books and accessories through Truly Me, Girl of the Year, Bitty Baby, and WellieWishers brands. The company was founded by Elliot Handler, Ruth Handler and Harold Matson in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.