August 4, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Match Group (MTCH) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Match Group (MTCHResearch Report), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $107.25, close to its 52-week high of $110.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 79.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Match Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Match Group’s market cap is currently $28.59B and has a P/E ratio of 201.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -20.63.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in second-quarter 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019