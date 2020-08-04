Match Group (MTCH) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Match Group (MTCH – Research Report), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $107.25, close to its 52-week high of $110.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 79.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Match Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.33.

Match Group’s market cap is currently $28.59B and has a P/E ratio of 201.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -20.63.

Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in second-quarter 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).