Match Group (MTCH) Receives a New Rating from SunTrust Robinson

Match Group (MTCH – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $110.00 price target from SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali on July 6. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 75.8% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and IAC/InterActive.

Match Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.40.

Match Group’s market cap is currently $23.6B and has a P/E ratio of 186.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -18.86.

Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in second-quarter 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).