MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

In a report issued on July 19, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT – Research Report), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 56.5% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MasterCraft Boat Holdings with a $37.67 average price target, representing a 47.7% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $33.63 and a one-year low of $15.90. Currently, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has an average volume of 235.3K.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities. The NauticStar segment includes recreational boats primarily used for salt water fishing, and general recreational boating. The Crest segment produces pontoon boats and are primarily used for general recreational boating. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vonore, TN.