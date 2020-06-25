Mastercard (MA) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard (MA – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $294.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 69.1% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $322.76, representing a 5.8% upside. In a report issued on June 9, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mastercard’s market cap is currently $295.1B and has a P/E ratio of 39.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2588.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.