March 31, 2020

Masonite International (DOOR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

By Carrie Williams

After Nomura and Wedbush gave Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Buy rating on Masonite International today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Rehaut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.6% success rate. Rehaut covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Century Communities, and Mohawk Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Masonite International with a $83.75 average price target, implying a 77.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $75.00 price target.

Masonite International’s market cap is currently $1.19B and has a P/E ratio of 25.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.38.

Masonite International Corp. designs and manufactures of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling; and the non-residential building construction markets. The company markets and sells its products to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through well-established wholesale and retail distribution channels. Its reportable segments are organized and managed principally by geographic region: North America; Europe, Asia & Latin America; and Africa. The North America segment operates through three sub segments: Retail, Wholesale and Commercial. The Europe, Asia and Latin America segment includes operations in United Kingdom, France, Central Eastern Europe, Asia & South America and Israel. The company’s business roots back to 1925 and was founded on April 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

