Masimo (MASI) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Masimo (MASI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $236.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 42.3% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Masimo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $245.00.

Based on Masimo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $270 million and net profit of $64.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $232 million and had a net profit of $49.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MASI in relation to earlier this year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.