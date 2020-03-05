March 5, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Marvell (MRVL) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Marvell (MRVLResearch Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 52.2% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marvell is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.15, which is a 33.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Marvell’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.77 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $261 million.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. engages in the design, development, and sale of integrated circuits. The company offers System-on-a-Chip devices, which leverages technology portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits.

