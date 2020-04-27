Martinrea International (MRETF) Receives a Hold from TD Securities

TD Securities analyst Brian Morrison maintained a Hold rating on Martinrea International (MRETF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Morrison has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.0% and a 45.0% success rate. Morrison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Tire, Dollarama, and Aritzia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Martinrea International with a $10.08 average price target, which is a 74.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Martinrea International’s market cap is currently $431M and has a P/E ratio of 3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.52.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Martinrea International, Inc. engages in the development and production of metal products for automotive sector. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include suspension and chassis metal, body and structure metal and aluminum components, chassis modules, fluid and air handling systems, and fabricated assemblies. The company was founded by Robert P. E. Wildeboer and Nick Orlando in 1987 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.