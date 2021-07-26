Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $147.41, close to its 52-week high of $147.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 64.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Marsh & Mclennan Companies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $146.36, representing a -0.2% downside. In a report issued on July 23, Bank of America Securities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $150.00 price target.

Marsh & Mclennan Companies’ market cap is currently $74.96B and has a P/E ratio of 30.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MMC in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Scott Mcdonald, the President and CEO of OWG of MMC sold 112,051 shares for a total of $15,569,468.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services company offering risk consulting, risk and insurance services, and employee benefits consulting services to clients worldwide. Under its Marsh and Guy Carpenter brands, it offers risk management, insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The Consulting division involves offering specialized management, economic and brand consulting services, andhealth, wealth & career services & products. The business unit runs under the Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group brands.