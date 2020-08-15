Marrone Bio (MBII) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and H.C. Wainwright gave Marrone Bio (NASDAQ: MBII) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Aegis Capital. Analyst Aegis Capital Corp. maintained a Buy rating on Marrone Bio yesterday and set a price target of $1.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.44.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marrone Bio with a $1.88 average price target, which is a 44.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

Based on Marrone Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.65 million and GAAP net loss of $7.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.75 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MBII in relation to earlier this year.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-based pest management and plant health products for the agricultural and water treatment markets. Its brand includes regalia, bio-tam, grandevo, venerate and majestene. The company was founded by Pamela G. Marrone on June 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.