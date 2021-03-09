Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler maintained a Buy rating on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 44.9% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, and Fate Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marker Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Marker Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $109M and has a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.56.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which specializes in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.