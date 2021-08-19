Marinus (MRNS) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on August 17, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Marinus (MRNS – Research Report), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00, implying a 131.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Based on Marinus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.91 million and GAAP net loss of $23.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.68 million.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.