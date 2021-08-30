Marinus (MRNS) Receives a Buy from JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler reiterated a Buy rating on Marinus (MRNS – Research Report) on August 18 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 44.9% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aquestive Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marinus with a $26.00 average price target, representing an 114.3% upside. In a report issued on August 3, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Marinus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.91 million and GAAP net loss of $23.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.68 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.