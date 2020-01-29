Marine Products (MPX) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on January 27, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Marine Products (MPX – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 36.0% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Marine Products.

Based on Marine Products’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $7.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $4.62 million.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of fiberglass motorized boats and distributed through its independent dealer network. It manufactures Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats including H2O sport and fish & ski boats, SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. The company was founded on February 28, 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.