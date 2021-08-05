Marcus (MCS) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on Marcus (MCS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 58.9% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marcus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.33, a 61.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Marcus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50.79 million and GAAP net loss of $28.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $159 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2021, Diane Gershowitz, a Director at MCS bought 500 shares for a total of $5,250.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.