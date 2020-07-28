Marcus (MCS) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on Marcus (MCS – Research Report) on July 20 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.1% and a 34.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marcus with a $22.67 average price target.

Marcus’ market cap is currently $435.1M and has a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Allan Selig, a Director at MCS bought 500 shares for a total of $5,570.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.