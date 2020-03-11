Marathon Oil (MRO) Receives a Hold from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

In a report issued on March 9, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Oil (MRO – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.40, close to its 52-week low of $3.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -29.0% and a 21.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Oil with a $13.60 average price target, representing a 180.4% upside. In a report issued on March 9, SunTrust Robinson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.00 price target.

Marathon Oil’s market cap is currently $3.5B and has a P/E ratio of 7.45. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.29.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International.