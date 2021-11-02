Marathon Gold (MGDPF) Receives a Buy from CIBC

CIBC analyst CIBC World Markets reiterated a Buy rating on Marathon Gold (MGDPF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.05.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Gold with a $3.23 average price target, representing a 56.0% upside. In a report issued on October 19, National Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.00 and a one-year low of $0.65. Currently, Marathon Gold has an average volume of 64.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MGDPF in relation to earlier this year.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses in the operation of Victory Gold Deposit, Sprite, Leprechaun and Marathon projects located in Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.