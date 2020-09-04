Manulife Financial (MFC) Gets a Buy Rating from Eight Capital

Uncategorized

Eight Capital analyst Steve Theriault reiterated a Buy rating on Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) on August 6 and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.74.

Manulife Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.97, a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Theriault is ranked #3890 out of 6910 analysts.

Based on Manulife Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.09 billion and net profit of $720 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.81 billion and had a net profit of $1.44 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MFC in relation to earlier this year.

Manulife Financial Corp. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of financial protection and wealth management products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth & Asset Management and Corporate & Other. The Asia segment provides insurance products and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment provides insurance products, insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada. The U.S. segment provides life insurance products, insurance-based wealth accumulation products, digital advice solutions and administering in-force long-term care insurance and annuity businesses in the U.S. The Global Wealth & Asset Management segment provides fee-based wealth solutions to retail, retirement and institutional customers. The Corporate & Other segment comprises of investment performance on assets backing capital, net of amounts allocated to operating segments, financing costs, costs incurred by the corporate office related to shareholder activities, Property & Casualty Reinsurance business and run-off reinsurance business lines. The company was founded on April 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.