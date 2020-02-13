Manulife Financial (MFC) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Manulife Financial (MFC – Research Report), with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.11.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 50.6% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Manulife Financial with a $24.16 average price target.

Based on Manulife Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $547 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $449 million.

Manulife Financial Corp. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of financial protection and wealth management products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth & Asset Management and Corporate & Other.