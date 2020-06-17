MannKind (MNKD) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report issued on June 15, Robert Hazlett from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on MannKind (MNKD – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is ranked #411 out of 6703 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MannKind with a $3.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MannKind’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.24 million and GAAP net loss of $9.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.88 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MNKD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and, commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.