April 21, 2020   Technology, Top Market News

Manhattan Associates (MANH) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

By Carrie Williams

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim maintained a Buy rating on Manhattan Associates (MANHResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 57.0% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manhattan Associates is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.75, a 62.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Manhattan Associates’ market cap is currently $3.52B and has a P/E ratio of 43.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 45.64.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

