Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Receives a Hold from Stephens

Stephens analyst Tommy Moll maintained a Hold rating on Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.09, close to its 52-week low of $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Moll has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -29.6% and a 11.1% success rate. Moll covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Energy Services, Baker Hughes Company, and Helmerich & Payne.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mammoth Energy Services is a Hold with an average price target of $1.00.

Based on Mammoth Energy Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $60.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $68.21 million.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure Pumping, Infrastructure, Natural Sand Proppant, and Other.