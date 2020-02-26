February 26, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Mallinckrodt (MNK) Gets a Sell Rating from Merrill Lynch

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Jason Gerberry from Merrill Lynch maintained a Sell rating on Mallinckrodt (MNKResearch Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.18, close to its 52-week low of $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerberry is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 36.1% success rate. Gerberry covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Horizon Therapeutics.

Mallinckrodt has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.33.

Based on Mallinckrodt’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.16 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.72 billion.

Mallinckrodt Plc is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines.

