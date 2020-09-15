Mallinckrodt (MNK) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur reiterated a Hold rating on Mallinckrodt (MNK – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.10, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mallinckrodt is a Hold with an average price target of $1.63, which is a 52.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

Based on Mallinckrodt’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $167 million and GAAP net loss of $933 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $823 million and had a net profit of $6.8 million.

Mallinckrodt Plc is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines. The Specialty Generics segment relates to specialty generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as external manufacturing. The company was founded by Gustavo Mallinckrodt, Otto Mallinckrodt and Edward Mallinckrodt in 1867 and is headquartered in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.