Malibu Boats (MBUU) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on Malibu Boats (MBUU – Research Report) on January 27 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.23, close to its 52-week high of $47.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 36.0% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Malibu Boats with a $50.00 average price target, which is a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Malibu Boats’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $15.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $14.26 million.

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.