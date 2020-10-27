Magna International (MGA) Receives a Buy from TD Securities

TD Securities analyst TD Newcrest maintained a Buy rating on Magna International (MGA – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.35, close to its 52-week high of $57.09.

Magna International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.20, which is a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $57.09 and a one-year low of $22.75. Currently, Magna International has an average volume of 867.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MGA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures; Power and Vision; Seating Systems; and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations. The Power and Vision segment comprises of global powertrain systems, electronics systems, mirrors and lighting and mechatronics operations. The Seating Systems segment deals with global seating systems operations. The Complete Vehicles segment focuses on vehicle engineering and manufacturing operations. The company was founded by Frank Stronach in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.