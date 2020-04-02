Magna International (MGA) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Steve Arthur from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Magna International (MGA – Research Report), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.29.

Arthur has an average return of 8.3% when recommending Magna International.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #1063 out of 6244 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magna International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.78, a 62.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.10 and a one-year low of $22.75. Currently, Magna International has an average volume of 1.19M.

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures; Power and Vision; Seating Systems; and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations. The Power and Vision segment comprises of global powertrain systems, electronics systems, mirrors and lighting and mechatronics operations. The Seating Systems segment deals with global seating systems operations. The Complete Vehicles segment focuses on vehicle engineering and manufacturing operations. The company was founded by Frank Stronach in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.