Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Got Some Good News

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede upgraded Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC – Research Report) to Buy today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.68, close to its 52-week high of $14.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.3% and a 37.4% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as POET Technologies, Microvision, and SuperCom.

Magic Software Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Magic Software Enterprises’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $86.52 million and net profit of $7.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.06 million and had a net profit of $4.84 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments. The Software Services segment includes proprietary and non-proprietary software technology and complementary services. The IT Professional Services segment offers services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery; application development; technology planning and implementation services; communications services and solutions; and supplemental staffing services. The company was founded by David Assia in February 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.