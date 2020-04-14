Magellan Midstream (MMP) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Buy rating on Magellan Midstream (MMP – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Satish covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hess Midstream Partners, CNX Midstream Partners, and Pembina Pipeline.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magellan Midstream is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.55, implying a 26.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $67.75 and a one-year low of $22.03. Currently, Magellan Midstream has an average volume of 2.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MMP in relation to earlier this year.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system. The Crude Oil segment comprises of crude oil pipelines, splitter and storage facilities which are used for contract storage. The Marine Storage segment includes marine terminals located along coastal waterways. The company was founded in August 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.